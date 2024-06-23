Wimmer Records Multi-Homer Evening As Grizzlies Fall 11-7 To Ports

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (40-28, 2-1) fell to the Stockton Ports (27-40, 1-2) 11-7 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno saw their four-game home winning streak come to an end as they finished 7-5 during their two-week homestand. Despite dropping the Sunday finale, the Grizzlies still won the series, taking four of six from the Ports. The Grizzlies are now 75-27 all-time against the Ports, with a 14-4 mark this year.

Infielder Braylen Wimmer headlined the contest for Fresno, tallying the club's first multi-homer game of the season. Wimmer enjoyed a pair of two-run blasts to left, one in the first and another in the eighth. The South Carolina product leads the team with eight longballs. Wimmer concluded the night going 3-for-4 with those two bombs, one single, four RBI, two runs and one walk. In five games of the series, Wimmer went 10-for-20 (.500 AVG/.565 OBP/.850 SLG/1.415 OPS) with a pair of clouts, one double, seven RBI, four runs, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and three stolen bases. He had four multi-hit games in the series (six of his last seven) and extended his hit streak to a current club-high seven games. In the month of June (18 games), Wimmer is 28-for-69 (.406 AVG/.468 OBP/.681 SLG/1.149 OPS) with 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 16 runs, six walks and five stolen bases.

Besides Wimmer, a few other players relished strong contests. Luis Mendez smacked two singles and became the run recipient on each of Wimmer's wallops. Fadriel Cruz reached base three times with two walks and one single, scoring once. Felix Tena and Andy Perez roped doubles with the latter securing one late RBI. Ben McCabe yielded his first hit in the month of June, a single that plated Nick Gile in the fourth. Fresno righty Jace Kaminska (3-3) suffered the setback after allowing six runs (five earned) over five frames. Kaminska was tagged for six hits and one walk while striking out five. Brady Hill and Tyler Hoffman combined for two shutout innings, punching out three. Stu Flesland III and Wuardo Fernandez were ticketed for five runs with Fernandez responsible for four of them. Fernandez walked three batters and beaned another two without recording an out. Sam Weatherly weaved through the Fernandez traffic in the ninth, providing two strikeouts.

Stockton's lineup notched 11 runs on 11 hits, five walks and three hit-by-pitches. The Ports stocked a ton of runs, four to be exact, in two separate innings. The third frame was highlighted by a T.J. Schofield-Sam three-run shot to right field. Schofield-Sam added a single and RBI double, racing home three times in the win. A lack of control brought 10 batters to the plate for the Ports in the top of the ninth. A Dereck Salom single was the only RBI hit in the frame. Nate Nankil supplied two hits (one double), a pair of RBI and two runs. Nelson Beltran found his way on three times, skedaddling home twice. Ports starter Ryan Brown chucked four innings before handing the ball to Tzu-Chen Sha (2-1). The Taiwan native was awarded the win after four frames of two-run ball. Brown and Sha fanned 12 batters in their eight innings of work. Derek Corro wrapped up the contest with a fielder's choice. The Grizzlies will enjoy an off-day on Monday before returning to action Tuesday night against the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Braylen Wimmer (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB, CS)

- CF Fadriel Cruz (1-2, R, 2 BB)

- 3B Luis Mendez (2-5, 2 R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam (3-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R)

- RF Nate Nankil (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- LF Nelson Beltran (1-3, 2 R, BB, HBP, SB)

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-2, 2.72) vs. San Jose TBD

On That Fres-Note:

Ben McCabe broke a 17-game hitless streak by the Grizzlies catchers with a single in the fourth. McCabe and Darius Perry prior to the RBI single were a combined 0-for-53 with three RBI, three runs, six walks and three hit-by-pitches. McCabe's single was his first hit since his homer on May 31 in San Jose.

