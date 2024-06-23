George Wins It in Ten

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Kendall George's fourth hit of the night was a game-winner, as the Quakes earned their second straight win to open the second half, 6-5 in ten innings over the Inland Empire 66ers.

Another crowd of more than 4,000 fans at LoanMart Field was treated to a terrific contest, as the Quakes and 66ers went back and forth, combining for 28 hits and multiple lead changes, before Rancho eventually won their first extra-inning game of the year.

Rancho's Josue De Paula had RBI hits in the first and third respectively, twice giving the Quakes the early lead against Christian Young.

Quakes' starter Cam Day struggled to hold the lead though, as the 66ers battled back to take a 4-3 lead, scoring twice in the fourth.

Rancho's Jose Meza cracked a game-tying homer, his first of the year, in the seventh, evening the game at 4-4.

Inland Empire responded to take the lead in the top of the eighth, only to see the Quakes even the game yet again. Jeral Perez brought home George with a sac fly, tying the game at 5-5.

That tie held until the tenth. Rancho reliever Callum Wallace (1-2) stranded the go-ahead runner at third base. Wilman Diaz and George then singled consecutively in the bottom of the tenth, with George's fourth hit bringing home Oswaldo Osorio to end it against Alex Martinez (2-4).

The Quakes (2-0, 32-24) will look for a series win on Sunday at 2pm, sending newcomer Luke Fox to the mound in his Cal League debut. Inland Empire will counter with Barrett Kent (1-9). Sunday's finale will be IEHP Kids Eat Free Day...kids will also Run the Bases after the game thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

