Quakes Win Again in Ten

June 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jesus Galiz doubled home Juan Alonso in the bottom of the tenth inning, as the Quakes outlasted the Inland Empire 66ers for a second straight day, winning 11-10 on Sunday evening at LoanMart Field.

The win for the Quakes is their second extra-inning win in as many games. It also gives them three straight and four of six against Inland Empire, marking their first series win since they took four of six at Visalia in early-May.

Trailing 10-9 with two outs in the tenth, Juan Alonso singled home pinch-runner Kendall George, evening the game at 10-10 against Inland Empire reliever Dawry Segura (1-1). Galiz followed with a double that one-hopped the left-field fence. 66ers' left fielder Landon Wallace overshot the cut-off man, allowing Alonso to score all the way from first base without a play at the plate.

At one-point Rancho had a five-run lead, but Inland Empire got two home runs and five RBIs from former Quake Imanol Vargas to help tie the game at 9-9.

Inland took a 10-9 lead in the tenth, when Dario Valverde tripled home a run off eventual winner Christian Ruebeck (2-2). Ruebeck stranded Valverde at third base, which proved to be a huge play and allowed the Quakes to win it in the bottom of the inning.

Wilman Diaz popped a pair of homers (2,3) for Rancho, while Jose Meza led Rancho's 13-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

The Quakes (3-0, 33-34) will take Monday off, then head to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday for a 6:05pm game against the Storm. Patrick Copen (5-2) is scheduled to throw for Rancho, while Lake Elsinore will go with Luis Gutierrez (1-1) in game one.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Monday, July 1, as they host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

