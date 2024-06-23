Walk-off Win

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (40-27, 2-0) outlasted the Stockton Ports (26-40, 0-2) 4-3 in 11 innings Saturday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed their second straight Saturday walk-off (6-5 on June 15) and their sixth overall in 2024. The longest game in terms of frames saw Fresno earn a series victory over Stockton. The Grizzlies improved to 6-2 in extra innings and have won their last six games of free baseball. Fresno is now 9-10 in one-run affairs (7-4 at home) and 32-10 when scoring first (14-4 at Chukchansi Park). It was the Grizzlies' fourth consecutive win at home, moving them to 75-26 all-time against the Ports with a 14-3 mark this year.

The teams traded zeroes for seven and a half innings before Fresno broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Nick Gile spanked a sharp ground ball down the third base line, which ricocheted off third baseman Elvis Rijo's glove and into left field. Tevin Tucker, who reached on a third-strike wild pitch, chugged home with the run. In the top of the ninth, Stockton loaded the bases with two outs. On a two-strike offering, Ryan Lasko lasered a two-RBI single up the middle into center, pushing the Ports ahead 2-1. The Grizzlies once again trusted their comeback claws in the bottom of the ninth. A leadoff single and stolen base by Braylen Wimmer provided Fresno with a golden opportunity. A strikeout and flyout complicated matters as Jason Hinchman had one chance to knot the game at two. Hinchman came in the clutch again, lining a double to left-center, scoring Wimmer.

In the top of the 10th, the Ports regained control 3-2 after Carlos Amaya swatted a single to left. Stockton left ducks on the pond as Fresno needed one run to stay in the game. The Grizzlies found a way in the bottom of the 10th as pinch-runner Luis Mendez trotted home on a balk. That's all Fresno could muster as the inning concluded on a caught stealing of home. Gile raced to the plate on an errant throw, which bounced back from the net to Amaya and put Gile into an unfortunate pickle. In the top of the 11th, the Ports left two runners on base after a groundout and fly ball ended the frame. The Grizzlies saw their opportunity appear in the bottom of the 11th after a Wimmer bunt single placed runners at the corners with no outs. Two batters later, newcomer Brad Cumbest whacked a single that deflected off the pitcher Diego Barrera (5-2, loss) and into center field. The walk-off knock sent Growlifornia into a frenzy. It was Cumbest's fourth game since joining Fresno earlier this week.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense supplied seven hits despite only having one before the Gile single in the eighth. Gile highlighted the lineup with a pair of hits and one walk, which lasted 15 pitches in the sixth. Felix Tena crushed the first Fresno hit, a double in the fifth. On the other side, the Ports notched nine hits as every starter grabbed exactly one hit. Myles Naylor ripped a leadoff double and Amaya reached base four times thanks to three walks.

A quartet of Grizzlies pitchers combined for a season-best 17 punchouts. Isaiah Coupet started the game with five shutout frames. He lengthened his scoreless streak to 11 innings, spanning three outings (one start, two relief). Coupet worked through trouble all night, allowing five hits and one walk while fanning eight. Cade Denton chucked two dominant innings, striking out three. Welinton Herrera whiffed five batters over two frames, but ran into the late hit by Lasko. Bryson Hammer (3-2) was awarded the decision after two resilient innings, which included a clean 11th.

Ports starter Jose Dicochea did not factor in the line after five shutout frames as well. Dicochea retired the first 13 batters he faced, permitting one hit and one walk overall, while striking out six. Yunior Tur fanned five of the eight outs he recorded, giving up one run. Luke Anderson and Mark Adamiak were tagged with a run apiece, combining for three punchouts. The squads conclude their six-game set tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Nick Gile (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- LF Jason Hinchman (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB)

- RF Brad Cumbest (1-5, RBI; walk-off 1B)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C Carlos Amaya (1-2, RBI, R, 3 BB)

- RHP Jose Dicochea (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- CF Ryan Lasko (1-6, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 5:05 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 8.88) vs. Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-2, 2.53)

On That Fres-Note:

All three of Jason Hinchman's hits in the series have been doubles.

