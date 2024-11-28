Willum Braun Gets First Shutout of Season vs. Watertown

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Watertown Shamrocks in a Pre-Thanksgiving midweek game where Willum Braun got his first 31-save shutout of the season, and Augustana commit Leonid Bulgakov recorded a hat trick!

Although there were plenty of good scoring chances for both teams in the first period, there would be no goals to be recorded.

Scoring in the second would start at the 1:39 mark when Leonid Bulgakov would find the back of the net getting help from Nick Comfort and Cole Saterdalen. This would be the only goal of the second period, and the score would be 1-0 in favor of the Wings.

In the third period, it would be Leonid Bulgakov again who would get the scoring underway when just 35 seconds in, with help from Brady Estabrook and Sebastian Lillsund, he would score again. After back and forth attempts from both teams, Watertown would pull their goaltender with two minutes left to play. Then, Leo Bulgakov again would fire from the Wings end, and score into the empty net leaving the score 3-0 securing the Wings win.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping all 31 shots sent his way.

Three stars of the game were Nick Comfort (1 assist), Leo Bulgakov (3 goals), and Willum Braun (31 save shutout).

The Wings will be back in the Odde this Friday and Saturday to take on the Bismarck Bobcats for the first time this season!

Friday will be a Black Friday event! Buy a ticket to Friday's game, get your second ticket for just $8! This deal will be at the box office only!

Saturday will be a Salvation Army Food Drive! Bring two non-perishable food items, and receive an $8 ticket. Again, this deal will only be at the Wings box office.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or can be found at tickets.aberdeenwings.com!

