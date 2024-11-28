3-Goal 2nd Period Propels Wilderness to Feast on Windigo

November 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Zach Homer scored twice, while Valdemar Andersen made 28 saves to lead the Minnesota Wilderness to a 5-2 win over the Wisconsin Windigo Wednesday night.

It was the first victory for the Wilderness (9-12-3) over the Windigo (17-3-3) in six meetings this season, and it concluded a string of 5-straight games between the two Midwest Division rivals.

Minnesota broke the game open in the 2nd period when it scored three goals to take a 4-0 lead.

Homer opened the scoring in the first period when he jammed in a rebound past Wisconsin netminder Wesley Jefferson-Swint II with 2:13 remaining. The Wilderness followed with Patrick Dunaiski, Homer and Jakeb Lynch striking in the middle frame.

The goal for Dunaiski, a Cloquet native, was his first in the NAHL, and it came off a shot from the high slot 2:15 into the 2nd. Homer then scored his 2nd of the game and ninth of the season two minutes later when he redirected a shot from Joey Sylvester while on the power play.

Homer's second goal resulted in the Windigo replacing Jefferson-Swint II with backup Lucas Szyszka.

Lynch then gave the home team a four-goal lead with a shot from the left circle that beat Szyszka on the glove side. That tally was Lynch's fifth of the season and was set-up by Luke Margenau.

Goals by Braydon Beahm and Ronnie Hill in the first 4:27 of the third period moved Wisconsin within two of tying the game, but the comeback effort would be snuffed out when Drew Beasley posted an empty-net goal with 2:27 remaining.

Minnesota's penalty kill kept Wisconsin scoreless on three chances. The Wilderness power play finished 1-for-3.

The Wilderness outshot the Windigo, 37-30.

This is the first game of a busy week for Minnesota, as it next travels to Springfield, IL, for a 2-game series vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues this Friday and Saturday.

