Cody Kempf Scores Game Winning Goal Late in 3-2 Win over Brahmas

November 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (15-5-2) trailed heading into the 3rd period, but scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to stun the Lone Star Brahmas (16-3-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Nytex Sports Centre.

Cody Kempf scored the game winning goal for the IceRays with under two minutes to go in regulation to seal the victory.

"We started taking the game over the last 10 minutes, this group doesn't quit, and we talked about getting into that blue paint and get into that area because that's where you score goals and Cody (Kempf) was there. It was a whole team effort, and it was a team win," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier following the win.

The Brahmas and IceRays combined for a total of 128 minutes in the game which set up each power play with plenty of opportunities for success. After a few successful kills for the IceRays early, they found themselves down a man 14 minutes into the 1st period on a hooking penalty to Carter Krenke. Lone Star would cash in on their power play off a nifty shot by Ryan Comishock in tight to beat IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky for a 1-0 Brahmas lead. Corpus Christi had their fair share of power plays in the period but were unable to convert with Brahmas Goalie Ryan Cameron in net who has only allowed one goal in his previous four starts coming into the game.

More penalties continued to pile up in the 2nd period, but the costly one came to Cameron about five minutes into the period for head contact. He received a game misconduct which forced his backup for the game Jack Spicer into the game. Spicer stopped the first few shots he faced, but the IceRays would finally cash in off the stick of Billy Biedermann. It was Bidermann's first goal since opening night to bring the IceRays back to level at one a piece. As the period wore on Corpus Christi received a game misconduct of their own for head contact on Defenseman Raymond Perrault. With 15 seconds left in the frame, Leo Bergstrom redirected a shot from August Classon past Volsky to restore a 2-1 lead for Lone Star heading into the 3rd period.

The penalty contest continued for the first half of the third but the game started to open up past the halfway point with the IceRays starting to see the better of play. Off a dump in by the IceRays Forward Will Reardon hustled to the puck behind the end line and played it out to the slot where Forward Cooper Conway was all alone against Spicer. Conway would fake out Spicer, maneuver around the net-minder and deposit the puck in the back of the net to tie the game at two. Corpus Christi would continue to push late for the go ahead goal and were eventually rewarded for their efforts. Defenseman Allard fired a shot on Spicer who kicked out a rebound to Kempf who threw right back on net through the five hole of Spicer and into the back of the net giving the IceRays their first lead of the night. The IceRays would survive the final 1:11 remaining in regulation to pull out a big time win on the road 3-2.

