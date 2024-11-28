Tauros Fall on Thanksgiving Eve

November 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

On Wednesday night, the Minot Minotauros traveled to Bismarck for the first time this season for a one-game Thanksgiving Eve tilt with the Bobcats.

Three minutes into the first period, Bismarck took an early lead. Kyle Doll redirected a Chase Reid wrist shot from the blue line past Tauros' goaltender Lukas Swedin. Jakub Kopecky was credited with the secondary assist.

Just 2:32 later, the Bobcats extended their lead on the power play. Brendan Ruskowski netted his seventh goal of the season, giving his team a 2-0 advantage.

Bismarck continued to dominate in the first, jumping to a commanding 3-0 lead with just six seconds remaining in the period. During a 4-on-3 advantage, Zane Rowan scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Chase Reid and Matthew Rafalski.

The second period saw limited offensive opportunities, with both teams playing tight defense. The frame ended scoreless, as each team registered eight shots on goal.

In the third, Minot finally broke through, scoring with one minute left in regulation. Billy Batten tallied his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Jesse Juhola, who picked up his 18th assist.

Despite pulling Swedin for an extra attacker, the Tauros could not close the gap. The Bobcats held off Minot's late surge to secure a 3-1 victory, marking their 20th win of the 2024-2025 season.

Up next, the Tauros return home on November 29 and 30 to face the Watertown Shamrocks during an exciting Black Friday weekend. Tickets for both games are available at tickets.minotauroshockey.com. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM at Maysa Arena on both evenings.

