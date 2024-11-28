Bynum's OT Winner Extends Bruins Point Streak to 12

November 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - There was a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as the Austin Bruins (15-5-1-1) kept their point streak alive with a 1-0 overtime victory over the North Iowa Bulls (9-10-1-1). The win marks the sixth straight victory for the Bruins and the twelfth straight game earning a point.

The first two periods saw the teams duel back and forth with neither team really gaining any advantage on the other. It wasn't until the second period that either team saw a power play opportunity. A tripping call on Aston Bynum just shy of 40 seconds into the second period gave the Bulls a chance first, to no avail. The Bruins got their shot with a Parker Osborn tripping call at 16:52, but also failed to convert.

The Black and gold picked things up in the final frame, outshooting North Iowa 15-9 but still failing to find the back of the net, forcing overtime for the third time this month.

It took all of 41 seconds in the third period for the Bruins to earn their victory, Alex Laurenza aggressively pushed his way past the Bulls defenders for a shot that was kicked back to the slot by Kyle Ozgun. Ashton Bynum crashed his way in to try and clean things up. After being turned around, Bynum backhanded a shot over the left shoulder of Ozgun for the game winner.

After having just two goals as a Bruin prior to this season, Bynum's OT winner boasts four in his last four games. Jack Solomon's 28 save performance marks the second shutout of the year for the Black and Gold and the first of Solomon's career.

The Bruins hit the road Friday for a one off game against the Minnesota Mallards in Forest Lake before traveling to St. Cloud for a matchup with the Norsemen on Saturday. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm with Saturday's puck dropping at 6:30 pm.

