Willmar Drops 2022 Season Opener at Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN - The Willmar Stingers lost their first game of the season against the Rochester Honkers by a final score of 5-2.

After giving up one run in the bottom of the 1st, the Stingers were able to load the bases after back-to-back walks and a single from Nick Terrell. A bases-loaded walk from Lincoln Orellana and Kyle Payne's RBI single gave Willmar the lead 2-1 in the top of the 2nd.

A bottom of the 3rd, three-run homer from Honker's designated hitter Will Asby gave Rochester the lead, and they held it for the rest of the game. Will Asby would finish the game just a triple shy of a cycle with three hits on the game.

Eight of the nine batters for the Stingers achieved a hit during the game, with Brett Bateman, Tim Pokornowski, and Lincoln Orellana all getting a double. However, the lockdown relief pitching from the Honkers held the Stingers scoreless in seven-straight innings to end the game.

Sam Malec came in for starting pitcher John Klein after Klein pitched three innings, giving up four runs and striking out six. Malec would pitch five innings, fanning five while only giving up one run. After giving up one run in the bottom of the fourth, Malec pitched four consecutive scoreless innings making him your MinnWest Technology Campus player of the night.

The Willmar Stingers are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. taking on the Rochester Honkers for the second game of their 2022 opening series.

