Rox Use Big Third Inning to Take Down Bucks on Opening Day

Jack Steil of the St. Cloud Rox takes a big swing on opening day

Waterloo, IA - The Rox picked up where they left off after a historic 2021 season with an 8-4 win over Waterloo on opening day.

The game was tied entering the third inning, but Charlie Condon (Georgia) changed that with one swing of the bat, launching a three-run homer over the left-center field fence. Condon would double as well in the game, finishing 2-6 in his Rox debut.

All nine Rox batters would reach base on Monday with contributions coming from up and down the order. Josh Cowden (BYU) tallied three hits in his first game of the year, including a triple that led off St. Cloud's big third inning.

Blake Falor (Francis Marion) was a catalyst on both sides for the Rox, making a run-saving catch at shortstop in the first before driving in two runs at the plate.

On the mound, Hunter Day (Northern Iowa Area CC) had a stellar appearance as the opening day starter. Day threw six innings, allowing just one run on three hits to help the Rox out to their early lead.

Later on, Zane Badmaev (Tarleton State) would come out of the bullpen to get the Rox out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and toss a scoreless eighth. Derek Lilledahl (Minnesota State-Mankato) closed the door in the ninth to finish off the opening day win.

The Rox finish their two game series against the Bucks on Tuesday with a 6:35 pm first pitch from Waterloo. St. Cloud's home opener is scheduled for 7:05 pm on Friday against the Minnesota Mud Puppies with post game fireworks at Joe Faber Field.

For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

