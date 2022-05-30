Mallards to Start Former Badgers' Quarterback on Opening Day

Madison, WI - The offseason always seems like an eternity in the great game of baseball, especially in Madison where the University of Wisconsin does not have a baseball team. Baseball fans in the area have to wait from the end of the Mallards season until the Ducks return in late May. However, it doesn't mean that the Badgers can't produce ballplayers. A Memorial Day crowd will see former Wisconsin Quarterback Dan Wright take the mound to start Opening Day at Warner Park on Monday.

The 6'9, 250-pounder from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa makes his return to the Madison area after transferring to Iowa Western Community College to take on the baseball route. Wright, just a redshirt freshman, started three games for the Reivers this spring and posted a 3-1 record to go along with a 2.55 ERA in 14 appearances. His size and versatility played a big role in committing to play at the University of Houston moving forward.

Wright said in a commitment post on social media, "Can't find the words to describe this feeling. One year ago today I was a backup quarterback playing tight end on the scout team... Life's too short to never bet on yourself."

Typically used as a valuable piece out of the bullpen, it'll be worth watching how long Wright will be used in the opener as he threw for just shy of 25 innings in his college season in the spring.

Wright and the Mallards welcome the Lakeshore Chinooks to the Duck Pond for a two-game series to begin the 2022 season and 9th season under skipper Donnie Scott. Live coverage can be found under the 'Live Action' tab on the Northwoods League website with game time at 4:05 PM CST.

