Finally - The 2022 Season Is Underway

After months of anticipation, the 2022 season has finally arrived and there is plenty to be excited about as we approach the first pitch tonight at 7:05PM in Eau Claire. In addition to preparing delicious menu items and treasured game-day traditions at historic Copeland Park, the Logger's front office has assembled an array of talented prospects from across the country. The combination of highly touted ballplayers and an experienced managerial staff has La Crosse poised to take a stronghold in the East division.

Here are a few storylines to look out for:

Familiar Faces

Among the returning players is a left-handed pitcher, Cole Colleran. After his rookie season with San Diego, the southpaw ate up an ample 37.1 innings in 2021 for the Loggers, establishing himself as a rock in the starting rotation. Colleran will be coming off an impressive sophomore campaign for the Toreros, in which he currently holds a 3.12 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. With an impressive off-speed arsenal and well-located heater, the sky is the limit in Colleran's second go-round with the Loggers.

Bill Ralston is also returning for his second season with the Lumberman. Ralston wrapped up a stellar senior campaign for Metropolitan State in Denver, Colorado. For the Roadrunners, he posted a .330 batting average and a .701 slugging percentage while slugging a colossal 23 home runs. Ralston is looking to build off a productive 2021 summer, in which he hit .281 with 2 home runs in 27 games for La Crosse.

Also returning is Rob Sidwell, this time as the team's field manager. Previously, Sidwell served as an assistant coach for the Loggers in 2019. The skipper brings valuable experience to the ball club, holding an unparalleled resume involving both major league scouting and collegiate coaching. For 18 years, Sidwell served as the Florida Scouting Supervisor for four Big-League organizations, most notably, being a key influence in the drafting of Andrew McCutchen for the Pittsburg Pirates. Additionally, Sidwell spent time as coach for Central Florida, Florida International, and Flagler.

Newcomers To Keep an Eye On

There are intriguing additions throughout the entirety of the 2022 roster, with each position enjoying a tremendous amount of depth. Perhaps the most depth, however, can be found behind the dish. The addition of several catchers, all nationally ranked and coming from storied college programs, is a relief for Logger's pitchers and a fright for opposing base runners. Dylan King (North Carolina), Blaise Priester (LSU), and Landon Wallace (Nevada) all serve as wide-ranging backstops, each standing taller than the average Major League catcher. With a considerable blend of versatility and defense, the Logger's catching staff is confident heading into the summer.

The Logger's pitching staff also features a batch of exciting newcomers, including highly touted prospects with some big arms. Among them include players such as Eldridge Armstrong (San Diego State), Trey Frahm (Nebraska), Cole Colleran (San Diego), Chase Chatman (Florida Southwest), Matthew Linskey (Rice), Brayden Sanders (Ole Miss), Drew Christo (Nebraska), Ryan Sleeper (Nebraska), Carter Seabrooke (Howard CC), Mickey Thompson (San Jose State), Will Watson (West Virginia), and Ace Whitehead (Texas), all of whom are ranked in the top 300 nationally for their respective positions and classes by Perfect Game.

