Dock Spiders Win Fifth Straight Opener

May 30, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Nick Mitchell of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Nick Mitchell of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tallied 11 runs and 16 hits at the plate, including four from Nick Mitchell (Western Illinois), while Austin Wagner (Mary) struck out seven in six shutout innings to give the Dock Spiders their fifth straight Opening Day victory, 11-2, over the Wausau Woodchucks.

Five different Dock Spiders tallied a multi-hit game and three tallied a multi-RBI game.

"It's good to see the guys celebrate each other," said manager Zac Charbonneau. "There was a lot of good today. Wagner competed and was great. There are a lot of ways to win a baseball game, and we found a few today."

Fond du Lac got the offense going early, sending eight men to the plate in the first. Tommy Stevenson (Southern Missouri State) and Connor Manthey (Bradley) both singled home a run to put the Dock Spiders up 2-0.

Wagner, the Fond du Lac native, went to work, scattering five hits over six shutout innings while throwing just 70 pitches. The win was his seventh as a Dock Spider in his first appearance since the 2018 championship season.

The Dock Spiders then exploded in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs on seven hits, and sent 12 men to the plate. The inning was capped off by a two-RBI single from Cole Messina (South Carolina), followed by a two-RBI triple from Stephen Schissler (Nova Southeastern).

Fond du Lac would score again in the seventh and the eighth off four hits to take an 11-0 lead, their largest of the game, which included a triple from Mitchell for his fourth hit of the day.

With the win, the Dock Spiders improve to 5-1 all time on Opening Day, and are now undefeated in three Opening Day games against the Woodchucks, outscoring them 24-6.

The Dock Spiders travel to Wausau tomorrow night to take on the Woodchucks at Athletic Park for the first road game of the season. The Dock Spiders return home on Thursday to take on the Green Bay Rockers at 11:35 a.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.