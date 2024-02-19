Willie Escala Returns to Sussex County Miners for Third Season

The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce the return of Infielder Willie Escala.

The Florida native, Willie Escala, is returning to the Sussex County Miners for his third season with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Throughout his tenure, Escala has not only established himself as a dependable full-time starter but has also emerged as a respected leader within the locker room. Now, as he prepares to embark on another season, Willie is poised to further solidify the Miners' infield, bringing his experience, skill, and unwavering commitment to the team's success.

During the 2023 season, Escala demonstrated an impressive blend of versatility and skill across 92 games. His batting prowess was evident with a commendable batting average of .285, coupled with an on-base percentage of .347, showcasing his ability to consistently get on base and contribute to the team's offensive efforts. Furthermore, his slugging percentage of .368 highlighted his capability to deliver impactful hits and drive in runs when it mattered most.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Escala's defensive performance was nothing short of exceptional. With a stellar fielding percentage of .966, he proved to be a reliable anchor in the infield, making crucial plays with precision and consistency. This remarkable defensive prowess not only solidified the Miners' defense but also instilled confidence in his teammates, knowing they could rely on him to secure crucial outs and turn pivotal double plays. Overall, Escala's standout performance in the 2023 season underscored his undeniable talent and invaluable contributions to the success of the Sussex County Miners.

"We are truly excited to have Willie back; not only is he a crucial part of our team, but he is also a remarkable individual, one we are proud to have as a member of our organization." Said General Manager of the Sussex County Miners Vincent Sangemino.

Beyond his contributions to the Sussex County Miners, Willie Escala's talents went beyond domestic baseball leagues as he embarked on a remarkable journey onto the international stage. In the prestigious 2023 World Baseball Classic, Escala represented his heritage by donning the jersey of the Czech Republic's National team. Throughout the tournament, Escala's exceptional skills and unwavering dedication were on full display as he showcased his prowess against some of the world's finest baseball talents.

The Sussex County Miners proudly welcome back Infielder Willie Escala for his third season. Beyond his exceptional talent on the field, Willie's leadership and character make him an invaluable asset to our organization. His dedication to his teammates and his representation of his heritage on the international stage exemplify the qualities we cherish in our players. We look forward to another season of success and camaraderie with Willie as a cornerstone of our team.

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

