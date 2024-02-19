Grizzlies Sign Berrios, Wright for 2024

February 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Berrios and catcher Max Wright for the 2024 season.

Berrios comes to Sauget from Puerto Rico, having most-recently played five seasons in the Oakland Athletics organization after his selection in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico Baseball Academy. The right-hander appeared in 27 games at Class A-Advanced Lansing in 2022, splitting time between the Lugnuts' rotation and bullpen while going 5-8 with 79 strikeouts and 33 walks over 93 1/3 innings.

The year before in 2021, Berrios made 22 appearances and 16 starts between Lansing and Single-A Stockton, tossing 103 innings with 90 strikeouts against only 30 walks along with a 5.94 ERA.

Wright joins the Grizzlies roster after three seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization, where he played in 34 games at class A-Advanced Eugene in 2023 with three homers and 14 RBIs. He also saw action at three different levels of the organization in 2022, hitting five homers with 17 RBIs in 57 games overall.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, the lefty-hitting backstop was a three-year starting catcher at Indiana State University, and was a First Team All-Missouri Valley selection as a graduate student in 2021, batting .305 with 16 homers and 41 RBIs in 52 games.

The Grizzlies will release more information on their official player signings for 2024 as the offseason progresses. Follow along with the team on social media (Facebook, X, and Instagram) as well as GatewayGrizzlies.com for updates as the team prepares for an exciting 2024 season!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.