Wild Things Announce 3rd Season of Senior Slugger Program

February 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced their plans for the Senior Slugger Program, once again presented by AARP Pennsylvania, which is set for its third season in 2024. The program provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older at all Wednesday home games at Wild Things Park.

These plans are part of a pre-promotional schedule release glimpse at the 2024 promo schedule, which will be released in March.

"AARP Pennsylvania is proud to partner with the Washington Wild Things for another season of the Senior Slugger Program," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "This program reflects our dedication to the community by offering those 50 and over complimentary tickets to Wednesday home games. It's a great way to enjoy baseball and connect with others at Wild Things Park."

The Wild Things have eight Wednesday home games, meaning fans 50 and older can get up to eight free tickets for themselves while others can too. Fans must reserve their tickets in advance by calling the box office or going to the link in the email those registered fans will receive from the team.

Fans who have registered for the program at any point during the last two seasons DO NOT have to re-register for the program. Only new fans need to register on the team's website here.

"The partnership with AARP Pennsylvania has elevated the Senior Slugger program immensely. Since day one there has been genuine efforts to provide social experiences at the ballpark for guests and share the platform to educate residents about services offered," said President and General Manager Tony Buccilli. "It has been quite rewarding to see thousands of fans filling the stands, making memories, building friendships and enjoying America's Pastime."

All fans at Wednesday home games, including the registered members of the Senior Slugger Program, can take advantage of "Dollar Dogs" thanks to our friends at Berks Foods. The Pennsylvania Lottery is also back as a supporting sponsor of the program.

Wednesday games, as previously announced, will start at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

- May 22 vs Evansville Otters

- June 5 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

- June 19 vs Gateway Grizzlies

- July 3 vs Florence Y'alls

- July 10 vs Evansville Otters

- July 24 vs Lake Erie Crushers

- August 7 vs Florence Y'alls

- August 21 vs Joliet Slammers

For more info and a form to register, visit the Wild Things' website here, or call 866-456-WILD (9453) or 724-250-9555 to speak with a ticket representative.

The Wild Things are set to open their season at home on Friday, May 10, against the Schaumburg Boomers. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 19, 2024

Wild Things Announce 3rd Season of Senior Slugger Program - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.