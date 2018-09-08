Williamson, Revs Blank Patriots

Logan Williamson fired seven scoreless innings as the York Revolution blanked the Somerset Patriots, 2-0 on Friday night in front of 6,009 fans at TD Bank Ballpark. The shutout victory is the club record 12th of the season for the Revs, who have now won a season-best five consecutive games.

Williamson (7-5) earned the 28th win of his Revs career, third-most in franchise history. The lefty fired seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six, combining on the Revs' 12th shutout victory of the season which broke the club record of 11 set in 2012.

With the game scoreless, Melky Mesa led off the fourth with a double to right for his league-leading 44th extra-base hit. Telvin Nash advanced Mesa with a ground out, and Isaias Tejeda ripped an RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Dent cracked a solo homer to straightaway center with one out in the fifth, his 16th of the season. With the lead extended to 2-0, Henry Castillo followed with a triple to left-center, but the Revs were unable to bring him home, as it marked the first of three times in four innings during which the Revs advanced a runner to third with less than two outs and could not score.

Williamson and the bullpen made the lead stand, however.

Jonathan DeMarte made his second appearance for York with a scoreless eighth inning.

Dustin Richardson ran into trouble in the bottom of the ninth as Endy Chavez drew a leadoff walk and Jayce Boyd and Nate Coronado singled to right, loading the bases with no outs. Richardson immediately buckled down, retiring Ramon Flores on a pop up to short, striking out Justin Trapp swinging, and retiring Mike Fransoso on a line drive to left, securing his third save and fifth consecutive scoreless outing.

Earlier in the day, the Revs dropped a 4-3 decision in 11 innings in the continuation of a suspended game started on August 17.

Jailen Peguero tossed 3.1 shutout innings in relief of Williamson who started the game three weeks earlier. Peguero stranded two runners in the sixth, worked past a leadoff hit batter to strand a runner at third base in the seventh, and escaped a bases loaded jam on a double play in the eighth.

The Revs were unable to record a hit in all five innings offensively.

Coronado capped the contest with a walk-off double to deep left-center off reliever Estarlin Arias in the bottom of the tenth.

With the Revs rebounding to win the night game, York has now won a season-best five consecutive games, its longest winning streak since a six-gamer last September. The Revs have also won eight of their last nine, 12 of 14, and are 22-11 since August 4, standing half a game behind Long Island for a potential second wild card spot in the Atlantic League playoff race.

The weekend series continues on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as York RHP Mitch Atkins (12-6, 3.74) faces Somerset lefty Rick Teasley (4-4, 3.60). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 1350, woyk1350.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK 1350 on YouTube beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

