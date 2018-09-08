Puckett and Navarro Blast Ducks Past Road Warriors

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Road Warriors 9-4 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Road Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Ducks starter Dennis O'Grady. RBI singles by Anthony Ray and Ermindo Escobar, along with a run-scoring fielding error, did the damage. Long Island responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning off Road Warriors starter Kelvin Villa to tie the game. Following walks to David Washington and Dioner Navarro, Cody Puckett launched a two-out three-run home run to left field.

One inning later, the Ducks would take a 7-3 lead with a four-spot. After walks to Lew Ford and Washington as well as an infield single by Miles Williams, Navarro lifted a two-out grand slam over the left field fence. A solo home run to left by Geraldo Valentin in the sixth closed the gap to three, but a run-scoring balk and an RBI infield single by Daniel Fields in the eighth pushed Long Island's lead to 9-4.

O'Grady (6-3) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two. Villa (6-11) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on six hits and five walks over seven innings with three strikeouts. Fernando Abad, Logan Ondrusek and Francisco Rodriguez each turned in a scoreless inning of relief for the Flock.

Navarro led the Flock with two hits, two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Ducks and Road Warriors wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark, presented by Pepsi. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 2018 Ducks Team Photos, and Pepsi will present the Great Gift Card Giveaway as well. A lucky seat will be selected throughout the ballpark every inning during the game, and the fan holding the ticket to that seat will win a gift card to a select Long Island restaurant. It's also a Sunday Family Funday! Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Ducks from 12:50 to 1:05. After the game, kids and kids at heart can take part in Kids Run the Bases, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Right-hander Brett Marshall (6-8, 4.44) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Road Warriors southpaw Andres Caceres (2-4, 4.47).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

