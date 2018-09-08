Eighth Inning Rally Lifts Bees Over Skeeters In Series Opener

September 8, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (25-29, 58-59) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (37-18, 78-40) 4-3 at New Britain Stadium on Friday night in the opener of a three-game weekend series in the Constitution State.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara tallied a no-decision in the contest after allowing two runs on six hits (one home run) in seven innings on the mound, walking one while striking out three and hitting a batter as the 2018 Liberty Division All-Star notched his sixth quality start overall. Sugar Land starting pitcher Konner Wade also did not factor in the game's final outcome, giving up two runs on nine hits over six innings pitched, walking one and striking out two. Brandon Cunniff closed the game out in the top of the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

New Britain a 1-0 lead versus Wade in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to a Jason Rogers run-scoring single that plated Darren Ford who led off the frame with a base knock of his own. The Bees took a 2-0 advantage in the home half of the third when Angelo Songco allowed Vinny Siena to score by way of a sacrifice fly after Siena began the inning with a well-struck double into the gap in left centerfield. Sugar Land tied the ballgame at two in the top of the seventh against Lara courtesy of a two-run home run to left off the bat of Luke Dykstra with one away, his first big fly in a Skeeters uniform. The boys from the Hardware City jumped back out in front 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth against losing pitcher Mark Haynes (2-1), highlighted by a go-ahead RBI single from Galvez with the bases loaded and one out that scored Deibinson Romero and a sacrifice fly from James Skelton that brought in Rogers. With Cunniff on in relief in the top of the ninth, Dykstra was at it again, cutting the visitors deficit to a single run at 4-3 after picking up a base hit to the opposite-field in right which scored Denis Phipps who began the uphill climb with a leadoff two-base hit. That was as close as the Skeeters would get as Alvaro Rondon followed the Dykstra plate appearance by bouncing into a game-ending 6-6-3 double play, the second twin-killing of the night for the Bees as they were able to hang on late while improving to 18-17 in games decided by a single run. Ford led the way for New Britain with three more hits on the evening, giving the speedy leadoff batter 34 multi-hit games on the campaign, tying him with Rogers for tops on the ballclub. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees continue their series with the 2018 Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters at New Britain Stadium Saturday, September 8th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City. Enjoy an ice cold beer with the Bees! All Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are available for just five dollars at any concession stand.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.