Blue Crabs Split Doubleheader with Barnstormers

(Lancaster, PA.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (20-34) split a doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers (30-25), dropping game one 4-0 before winning the second game 6-5.

The Barnstormers got the scoring started on the night, putting up a run in the bottom of the first in game one. Casey Delgado (5-10) issued a one-out walk to Tyler Bortnick, who was replaced at first by Blake Gailen on a fielder's choice. Ryan Casteel then launched a two-run homerun, giving Lancaster an early 2-0 lead in the game.

Nate Reed (12-3) was dominant on the mound for the Barnstormers, allowing just two hits through four innings. Despite allowing five hits in the three innings that followed the first, Delgado hung with Reed, keeping the deficit at just two runs heading to the fifth.

After a groundout started the bottom of the fifth, back-to-back singles from Gailen and Casteel put runners on the corners. A sacrifice fly from Trayvon Robinson would score Gailen, putting up the third run in the game. K.C. Hobson led off the sixth with a solo homerun, giving Lancaster a 4-0 lead.

The closer Huascar Brazoban came in for the seventh inning, looking to finish the game despite the non-save situation. A flyout started the inning, but an error on Brazoban put Craig Maddox on second with one away. Brazoban responded with two straight strikeouts, finishing off the 4-0 win.

After a 30-minute break in between games, the teams returned to the field for game two on the night. A scoreless first started that game, before the Barnstormers offense got going once again in the second. Hobson walked to start the frame, but a fielder's choice put Stephen Perez on first with one out. A single and another fielder's choice put runners on the corners, before a wild pitch scored Perez for the first run on the game. Darain Sandford followed with a single to score Carlos Garcia, then stole second and scored on a hit from Gailen. An error allowed another run to score, making it 4-0 in favor of the Barnstormers.

The Blue Crabs finally got their offense going in the fourth, putting up three on Stephen Johnson (4-0). Frank Martinez led off the inning with a single, before Angelys Nina drew a walk. Cory Vaughn followed with his team-high 18th homerun of the season, a three-run shot that cut the deficit to one.

Johnson's night ended after the fourth, as Daniel Carela came on for the fifth. Carela got a strikeout to start his day, but then issued back-to-back walks. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners with two outs, but a passed ball allowed Devon Rodriguez to score, tying the game at 4-4.

After three scoreless innings of relief from Devin Raftery (1-0), the Blue Crabs offense looked to take their first lead of the day in the top of the sixth. Garrett Granitz (1-1) walked Vaughn and Jose Gonzalez to start the inning, ending his night and bringing Matt Marksberry into the game. Marksberry struck out the first two batters he faced, but Edwin Garcia came through with a two-out double to put Southern Maryland ahead 6-4.

After a scoreless bottom of the sixth, the two-run game headed into the seventh. The Blue Crabs sent closer Cody Eppley (S,15) to the mound, trying to ensure the split on the day. Eppley got a groundout to start his day, but a Bortnick solo homerun would follow to cut the lead to one run. The right-hander bounced back on the mound, getting a flyout and groundout back to himself to finish off the 6-5 win.

The Blue Crabs return to action Sunday, September 9th for a doubleheader against the Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

