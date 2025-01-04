Williams Scores Three Goals in Overtime Loss on Emotional Night in Albany

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - It was a night that the Albany FireWolves (1-4) and Las Vegas Desert Dogs (1-4) will never forget as they played a dramatic back and forth game on Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care that went to overtime and saw Las Vegas get the win 12-11 at MVP Arena.

The game was preceded by an emotional ceremony celebrating the life and legacy of Tucker Williams, the younger brother of FireWolves forward Dyson Williams and the son of Desert Dogs' head coach Shawn Williams. The specialty jerseys both teams wore in the game were auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Melodies Center For Children's Cancer & Blood Disorders in Albany.

The FireWolves were led by Dyson Williams who scored his first career hat trick on the night that honored his late brother Tucker. Alex Simmons had 7 points (2g, 5a) on the night, Ethan Walker produced 5 points, (2g, 3a), and Tye Kurtz added 5 points (1g, 4a). Sam Firth, Callum Crawford, and Mike Byrne each scored 1 goal. Joe Nardella won 23 of 28 faceoffs and Doug Jamieson made 47 saves on 59 shots.

After a truly special pregame ceremony, the game got off to a quick start with Walker scoring for the FireWolves 47 seconds in to go up 1-0. Vegas would respond a few minutes later with two goals to take the lead 2-1. Albany would answer back with two goals of their own as Simmons scored on the power play and Williams fired in his first goal of the game as the 1st quarter would end 3-2.

The second quarter began with Crawford scoring his first goal as a member of the FireWolves to bring the game to 4-2. The Desert Dogs would have another two-goal run that tied the game at 4-4. Albany again hit back with two goals in rapid succession with Walker scoring on the power play and then Byrne scoring in transition to take back the lead at 6-4 and end an exciting first half.

The third quarter began with Firth adding another to bring it to 7-4, but Las Vegas would counter with a three-goal run that tied the game again at 7-7. Williams would find the back of the net to stop the run, and the game would go into the final stanza with a score of 8-7.

It would be another exciting finish at MVP Arena with these two teams trading blow after blow and laying it all out on the floor to try and get the win. The Desert Dogs started it off with a two-goal run to take their first lead of the game at 9-8. Following that, the teams would go back and forth several times as they tried to find an advantage. With under three minutes left in regulation, Williams fittingly would score the tying goal to tie it 11-11. Jamieson would make a last-minute stop to send the game to overtime, which is the third straight home game for the FireWolves that has needed an extra quarter to decide it.

The FireWolves would get a few chances to score and made big defensive stops, but it was Las Vegas who found the opening and won 12-11 in overtime to end an incredible lacrosse game.

Next up for the FireWolves is a home and home series against the Colorado Mammoth starting with a game in Denver on Saturday, January 11 at 9 pm ET. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

