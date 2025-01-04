Seals Edge Black Bears in Defensive Battle, 6-5

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

In a tight, low-scoring, defensive affair, the San Diego Seals picked up a big 6-5 win over the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena to raise their season record to 3-2.

Their defense and goaltender Chris Origlieri was the story of the night as the Seals held Ottawa scoreless for the final 37:02, while Origlieri made 31 saves.

It was a 2-2 game after one quarter. The Seals goals were scored by a spinning Ben McIntosh at the top of the crease 1:24 into the contest, and Rob Hellyer who scored on the power play off a nice feed from Wes Berg at the 5:39 mark.

The Seals added another pair in the second but were outscored by Ottawa 3-2 in the period and trailed 5-4 at the break. Both Seals goals were scored by players who netted their first of the season, Graydon Bradey scored first 3:28 into the quarter before Matt Wright put one in 24 seconds later.

San Diego came out of the locker room roaring after halftime and the Seals were consistent, scoring another pair in the third. Just 40 seconds into the quarter, Wes Berg took a beautiful pass from Rob Hellyer and scored on a diving shot down the middle to tie the game at 5-5 and just 58 seconds later, Berg did it again with a shot from the top of the crease to put the Seals up 6-5. Those would be the only goals scored in the quarter.

