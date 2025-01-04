Game Prep: Black Bears at Seals

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It's an Ottawa Black Bears Gameday! The Black Bears are kicking off 2025 with a road game against the San Diego Seals tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tonight's game will be the first and only meeting between the two teams this season.

Most recently, the Black Bears came away with a 12-11 victory over the Toronto Rock last Saturday. It was a thrilling back and forth game as the two teams exchanged goal after goal, before the Rock took a three-goal lead late in the game. The Black Bears went on to score four straight to complete the comeback and come away with the win.

Jacob Dunbar tallied four goals while Jeff Teat recorded a seven-point night to help propel the Black Bears to victory. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Black Bears will be looking to continue their momentum from Saturday's game and win their second straight. On the other end, the San Diego Seals will be fighting to get back into the win column following an 11-8 loss to the Georgia Swarm on December 21. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Seals match up:

Jacob Dunbar (9) - GOALS - Ryan Benesch (11)

Jeff Teat (10) - ASSISTS - Rob Hellyer (12)

Jeff Teat (17) - POINTS - Rob Hellyer (21)

Callum Jones (23) - LOOSE BALLS - Zach Currier (41)

Zach Higgins (106) - SAVES - Christopher Origlieri (129)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on ESPNU and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

