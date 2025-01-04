Albany FireWolves Welcome Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night Presented by MVP Health Care

ALBANY, NY - It will be an emotional and inspiring night at MVP Arena this Saturday, January 4 at 7 pm as the Albany FireWolves play the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in the FireWolves inaugural Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care.

This game will mean more than just the end result, but this is an exciting matchup of two teams that are looking to get back on track early in the season. The FireWolves and Desert Dogs split last seasons' matchups with each winning on the road. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

For Tucker

This special night will honor the life of Tucker Williams, younger brother of FireWolves player Dyson Williams and son of Desert Dogs head coach Shawn Williams, who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014 and will also bring awareness to all those affected by cancer as the fight against the disease continues. The FireWolves and Desert Dogs will both wear specialty uniforms designed by Dyson Williams. These jerseys will be available for auction and proceeds will go to the Sick Kids Hospital of Toronto, the Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center, and the Braver Than Brave Foundation.

Bid on the jerseys at this link: https://web.dashapp.io/team/albanyfirewolves

Adding Firepower

The FireWolves have faced a lot of adversity early on this season with injuries and struggles to finish games. Head Coach Glenn Clark went out and added Callum Crawford to the team this past week who is 8th all-time in NLL points with 1,292. The veteran forward changes the FireWolves offense completely and will provide them with the extra scoring they need to finish out games. Albany's offense has been the youngest in the NLL for the past two seasons, but by adding Crawford they hope to find the right mix of talent and experience.

Scouting The Desert Dogs

Las Vegas will look to get their first win of the season against Albany as they have struggled early on this season to find their identity. They boast good goal scoring and defensive depth but are still putting together the pieces to find their winning formula. They have had several close games against Rochester, Colorado, and Philadelphia where they showed their potential and the FireWolves will need to be prepared for a determined team.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Callum Crawford is one of the best goal scorers in NLL history and has shown that he still has a lot of goals left in him playing in his 19th pro season.

Dyson Williams has been solid through his first four games scoring 11 points, but playing in this game honoring his brother Tucker will be a moment he never forgets. #51 will look to have a big night.

Ethan Walker has been one of the FireWolves most productive scorers so far this season and the de facto leader of the group. His calculated play style should complement the experience of Crawford.

Opposing Players To Watch

Jack Hannah is one of the most dynamic players in the NLL with his athleticism and elite shooting. He has 19 points in four games.

Adam Poitras is a talented rookie who has been providing great depth scoring for Las Vegas.

Landon Kells has played most of the minutes in net for the Desert Dogs and shut down the FireWolves offense in their second meeting last season.

Get tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care now with prices starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

