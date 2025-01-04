Player Transactions

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Nate Faccin from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nate Faccin to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Jackson Webster on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

