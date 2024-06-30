Williams Homers, Leverett Shows Well in 11-Inning Loss to M-Braves
June 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PEARL, MS - Carson Williams homered, Adam Leverett delivered a strong start, but the Montgomery Biscuits (42-33, 2-4) fell to the Mississippi Braves (35-39, 4-2) 3-2 in 11 innings in the last ever meeting between the two clubs at Trustmark Park.
Cal Conley walked off the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. Mason Auer's throw to the plate was a hair behind the winning run.
Williams was the second hitter of the game and smoked a line shot to the left-field corner for a solo homer to make it 1-0. He is tied for third in the league with 12 homers.
Leverett went 5 Ã¢..." scoreless innings in his eighth start of the season. He allowed just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Biscuits stayed ahead 1-0 until a solo homer by Bryson Horne tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth. Neither club scored in the ninth to send it to extra innings.
Auer banged a two-out, run-scoring double off the wall in right field to make it 2-1 in the 10th. The M-Braves tied the game in the bottom of the 10th and won it in the 11th.
The club travels to Pensacola for three games starting on Monday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Carson Williams of the Montgomery Biscuits
(Wyatt Mason)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 30, 2024
- M-Braves Get an 11th Inning Walk-Off Win, Clinch Series over Biscuits - Mississippi Braves
- Williams Homers, Leverett Shows Well in 11-Inning Loss to M-Braves - Montgomery Biscuits
- Abel's Strong Outing Leads Lookouts to 7-2 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Trash Pandas Lose Momentum to Lookouts in 7-2 Loss - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Info: Sunday, June 30 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Williams Homers, Leverett Shows Well in 11-Inning Loss to M-Braves
- Biscuits Use Dominant Wilcox Start, Massive Third Inning to Top M-Braves 9-1
- Pitching Staff Shines, Bats Rally Late in Biscuits' 2-1 Win Over the M-Braves
- Martin Makes Double-A Debut in Biscuits' 5-3 Loss to M-Braves
- Seymour Homers, Biscuits Fall to M-Braves 5-4