Williams Homers, Leverett Shows Well in 11-Inning Loss to M-Braves

June 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - Carson Williams homered, Adam Leverett delivered a strong start, but the Montgomery Biscuits (42-33, 2-4) fell to the Mississippi Braves (35-39, 4-2) 3-2 in 11 innings in the last ever meeting between the two clubs at Trustmark Park.

Cal Conley walked off the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. Mason Auer's throw to the plate was a hair behind the winning run.

Williams was the second hitter of the game and smoked a line shot to the left-field corner for a solo homer to make it 1-0. He is tied for third in the league with 12 homers.

Leverett went 5 Ã¢..." scoreless innings in his eighth start of the season. He allowed just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Biscuits stayed ahead 1-0 until a solo homer by Bryson Horne tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth. Neither club scored in the ninth to send it to extra innings.

Auer banged a two-out, run-scoring double off the wall in right field to make it 2-1 in the 10th. The M-Braves tied the game in the bottom of the 10th and won it in the 11th.

The club travels to Pensacola for three games starting on Monday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

