Trash Pandas Lose Momentum to Lookouts in 7-2 Loss

June 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - After back-to-back 9th inning comeback wins, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't overcome a six-run lead, falling 7-2 in Chattanooga on Sunday afternoon. The Trash Pandas took four of six games to take the series over the Lookouts.

The Lookouts got started quickly with two runs in each of the first three innings. A Nicholas Northcut home run over left field started the Lookouts off. With Ruben Ibarra on base after a walk by Trash Pandas starter Caden Dana (L, 5-6), the Lookouts scored two to take the early lead. A Jose Torres single and wild pitch resulted in two runs for the Lookouts during the second. With bases loaded in the third, a single by Bubba Thompsons scored Northcut and Quincy McAfee.

The Trash Pandas found a run in the fourth after Orlando Martinez scored on a Sam Brown sacrifice fly. A Tucker Flint walk and a wild pitch helped put Martinez in scoring position. Rocket City kept that momentum into the fifth inning with a Mac McCroskey double to score Ben Gobbel.

Francisco Urbaez got Chattanooga back on the board with a solo shot in the sixth to make it a 7-2 Lookouts lead.

Rocket City got four shutout innings from its bullpen as Ivan Armstrong tossed three shutout frames and Jared Southard pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Chattanooga's starter Kevin Abel (W, 3-2) went seven innings on the mound, with three hits and two runs. Abel held the Trash Pandas to zero runs in the first three innings.

The Trash Pandas will face the Birmingham Barons tomorrow for game one of a six-game series. First pitch against the Barons is slated for 7:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. TBD (BIR)

