Abel's Strong Outing Leads Lookouts to 7-2 Win

June 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Lookouts starting pitcher Kevin Abel only allowed two runs on three hits in the team's 7-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

In the first inning, the Lookouts bats continued to stay hot. Nick Northcut launched a two-run homer to give the team the early lead. An inning later the team added to their lead on a Jose Torres RBI single and a wild pitch. In the third Nortchut struck again, this time belting a double to lead off the inning. Two straight walks then loaded the bases for Bubba Thompson who delivered a two-run single.

Rocket City tried to repeat their last two comebacks, by adding a run in the fourth and fifth, but Abel and reliever Owen Holt held them at bay. Chattanooga's seventh run of the day came in the sixth on a homer off the scoreboard by Francisco Urbaez.

On Monday the team heads to east Tennessee to play the Smokies for three games. They then come back into town for three games beginning on July 4th. Both Independence Day, July 4 and July 5 will feature post-game fireworks.

