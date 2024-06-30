Martin Smashes First Home Run with Shuckers, Biloxi Falls to Pensacola in Finale

June 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Casey Martin on game day

BILOXI, MS - In a seven-inning game due to an extended rain delay, the Biloxi Shuckers (33-40, 3-3) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-33, 3-3) by a 5-1 score at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday. The seven-inning game was brought into effect after a rain delay of two hours and three minutes on a getaway day for the Blue Wahoos.

In the first inning, Jacob Berry gave Pensacola a 1-0 lead with a solo shot two batters in. In the next inning, Tanner Allen made it a 3-0 lead for Pensacola with a two-run home run down the right field line. In the bottom of the second, Casey Martin drilled a home run to left for his first home run with the Shuckers since joining the team last week in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Wahoos, however, got the run back in the third with a solo home run from Joe Mack, making it 4-1. Pensacola scored their final run of the game in the fifth when an error allowed Nathan Martorella to score from second, making it 5-1.

Jonathan Bermúdez (3-2) earned the win for Pensacola after he allowed one run over six innings, tying his career high. Jacob Misiorowski (2-3) took the loss for Biloxi, but struck out five over 2.1 innings.

On the mound, the Shuckers struck out 13, ending the week with a Double-A best 74 strikeouts and the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span.

The Shuckers continue their nine-game homestand with a series opener on Monday against the Mississippi Braves. Adam Seminaris (0-3, 3.79) is set to start for Biloxi against Drue Hackenburg (1-0, 0.00) for the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Kids can run the bases following the game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

