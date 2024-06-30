M-Braves Get an 11th Inning Walk-Off Win, Clinch Series over Biscuits

PEARL, MS - Cal Conley delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to rally the Mississippi Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits, clinching the series win. The M-Braves took four of six from Montgomery in the first series to start the second half.

Each club plated a run in the 10th inning, sending the game to the 11th, tied 2-2. Patrick Halligan (W, 5-0) worked a scoreless top of the 11th inning, which set up the opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the inning. Austin Vernon (L, 0-3) picked up a strikeout to start the frame, but Conley drove a line drive into right field, letting Cade Bunnell sprint home from second base to seal the 3-2 win.

Sunday afternoon's contest was well pitched on both sides, and the Mississippi bullpen was outstanding. Drew Parrish tossed the first 3.0 innings, surrendering one run on three hits with a walk and strikeout. The lone run was scored in the first inning on a solo home run down the left-field line from Carson Williams.

Landon Harper continued his dominance and ran his scoreless innings streak to 15.0 IP with 4.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out four and walking none. Harper, the Southern Miss product, didn't give up a run over June.

Bryson Horne got the M-Braves (4-2, 35-39) on the scoreboard finally in the bottom of the eighth inning, greeting Biscuits reliever Nelson Alvarez with a solo home run down the right-field line. Horne's fourth home run of the season tied the game at 1-1.

Jorge Juan pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth, and Anthony Vizcaya surrendered just an unearned run over the ninth and tenth, striking out three and walking none.

Montogmery went up 2-1 in the top of the tenth inning on a two-out RBI double by Mason Auer. The M-Braves knotted the game in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Parker bounced into a double play, but bonus runner Tyler Tolve scored.

Conley finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, also picking up his 21st stolen base. Horne was 2-for-4, including the long ball. Justin Dean was 1-for-4 with a walk and became the second Southern League player to reach 30 steals this season.

The M-Braves will begin a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Monday night in Biloxi. The series' first three games will be at Keesler Federal Field, while the final three will be at Trustmark Park. The first pitch on Monday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Thursday, July 4, for an Independence Day celebration, including Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. On Friday, July 5 the first 1,000 fans will get a Powder Blue M-Braves Floppy Cap thanks to Budweiser. On Saturday, July 6 the first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel, from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and following the game another Post-Game Fireworks Show! Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com.

