Williams' Four-RBI Game Leads Woodpeckers to Third Win over Shorebirds

Justin Williams at bat for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Justin Williams at bat for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Salisbury, MD - Justin Williams has been one of the top hitters in the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' lineup since joining the club from the Development List on June 2. He proved that and then some Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Williams homered and drove in four runs as the Woodpeckers (26-29) defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds (19-36), 7-1, to clinch at worst a series split in Salisbury with still two games left to play.

The Shorebirds jumped out to an early edge in the bottom of the first inning when Heston Kjerstad grounded out to bring home Luis Valdez. Woodpeckers starter Zack Matthews was able to limit the damage though, getting a big strikeout with two runners in scoring position to keep the game at 1-0.

Fayetteville took a few innings to get going offensively, but they figured things out in the top of the third. Freddy Guilamo and Jaxon Hallmark both drew walks to open the frame and Kenedy Corona singled two batters later to load the bases with one out. Joey Loperfido delivered with a ground out to score Guilamo and tied the ballgame at one run apiece. He was followed by Justin Williams, who singled up the middle to bring in Hallmark and give the Woodpeckers the lead. Then Logan Cerny drove in his ninth run of the series with a base hit to center to push it to 3-1.

The offense continued to perform in the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk drawn by Corona, Loperfido sliced one into left center to score Corona all the way from first on an RBI double. Moments later, Williams sent a fly ball into right to drive in Loperfido and extend the lead to 5-1 Fayetteville.

Williams wasn't finished at the plate. With Yeuris Ramirez on first in the top of the seventh, the Woodpeckers' designated hitter blasted a tape-measure home run over everything in left center field to add two more to the lead. It was Williams' first home run of the season, traveling 420 feet.

Meanwhile on the mound, Fayetteville got a solid performance from its pitching staff. Starter Zack Matthews allowed just one run over his three innings of work and reliever Palmer Wenzel impressed in his Woodpeckers debut by striking out the side in order in the fourth. Christian Mejias (W, 2-1) then took over for the next four frames without allowing a run and striking out five. Fabricio Reina finished things off in the ninth to secure the victory.

Fayetteville looks to secure the series victory Saturday night in Salisbury. RHP Edinson Batista will try to keep things rolling for the Woodpeckers while RHP Shane Davis starts for the Shorebirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

