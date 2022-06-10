INF Alberis Ferrer Placed on IL

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of INF Alberis Ferrer on the Carolina injured list (as of 6/9).

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 26 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary: 6/10: INF Alberis Ferrer placed on injured list (as of 6/9).

