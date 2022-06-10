Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 10 vs Augusta

The Columbia Fireflies are kicking-off the weekend at Segra Park with a contest vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-1, 8.10 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and RHP J.J. Niekro (4-0, 2.42 ERA) gets the nod for Augusta.

Tomorrow is the start of MLB Play Ball Weekend at Segra Park. The Fireflies will be giving away a Jurassic-themed t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Amarok. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES STUNG BY GREENJACKETS 16-3: The Fireflies struggled to contain the GreenJackets offense as they lost 16-3 Thursday night at Segra Park. The difference came in the third inning. After Rusber Estrada reached on an error, Fireflies starter Ben Kudrna was lifted from the contest with the score 1-1. Samuel Valerio (L, 0-4) and Ryan Hennen would then face 14 batters in the top of the fourth, with Valerio allowing 10 consecutive batters to reach safely. By the end of the inning, the GreenJackets (29-25) were leading 10-1. Augusta added another five runs off Marlin Willis in the top of the eighth inning, forcing infielder Joshua Rivera to close out the game. Rivera retired all four batters he faced.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING: Last night, the Fireflies had to utilize infielder Joshua Rivera to record the final four outs of the ballgame. He retired the GreenJackets batters he faced in order. Rivera is the second Fireflies position player to take the mound since they became affiliated with the Royals in 2021, joining Rubendy Jaquez, who did so three times, twice in 2021 and once so far this season.

IF YOU'RE NOT FIRST, YOU'RE LAST: After losing their last two games by a total of 26 runs, the Columbia Fireflies now own the worst run differential in professional baseball, overtaking Visalia, who had taken the mantle from Columbia in May. The Fireflies have been outscored by 151 runs in their first 54 games (2.80 runs/game), where Visalia has been outscored by 138 runs. If that weren't enough, the Fireflies also own the lowest batting average in MiLB (.198) by .012, the lowest fielding percentage (.948) by .005 and have surrendered the ninth-most runs in all of MiLB (348).

THE BOY OF SUMMER: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been playing well in the month of June. He has a hit in seven of the eight games he has played, including a homer in Thursday's game vs the GreenJackets. Overall, Town is 11-32 (.344) with a homer and five doubles during the month. The run has been able to put him in a position to lead the Fireflies roster in all triple crown categories. He has the team's highest average (.247) and is tied for the most homers (6) while trailing Guillermo Quintana for most RBI by one (20).

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Last night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

EERIE 13: The Fireflies have lost back-to-back games by a season-high 13 runs to the Augusta GreenJackets. Columbia has now been outscored by 10 or more runs in six of their first 54 games this year. On the other end of the spectrum, they have won only a pair of games by more than five runs this year. The team is also 1-22 in games where they score two runs or less. The Fireflies have held opponents to two runs or fewer in seven games in 2022.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: The Fireflies have won back-to-back contests just once this season. It came in the fourth and fifth games of the season at Charleston April 12 and 13. That makes Columbia 1-14 after winning a game this season. It has been 49 games since the Fireflies have won back-to-back.

