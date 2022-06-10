Vera Produces Solid Debut Outing in 1-0 Loss to Wood Ducks Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - For the second straight night, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks battled in a pitcher's duel with a scoreless game headed into the ninth inning. Unfortunately for the hometown Ballers, Down East took advantage in the top of the ninth, giving Kannapolis their second straight loss, 1-0, Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Norge Vera started the evening on the bump for his professional full-season debut, providing a masterful 2.2 innings. The No. 5 overall prospect in the White Sox system struck out three and walked one, allowing no runs on two hits. RHP Christian Edwards entered in relief of Vera in the third inning, delivering just one pitch that resulted in a flyout to end the third for Down East.

LHP Robby Ahlstrom began the night on the mound for the Wood Ducks, tossing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. The former Oregon Duck walked just two in his clean outing of work. RHP Teodoro Ortega (W, 1-1) relieved Ahlstrom in the seventh, earning the win with two innings and one strikeout.

Both sides struggled to score runs all evening for the second game in a row. The Wood Ducks scored the only run of the ballgame in the top of the ninth inning. CF Daniel Mateo smacked a hard ground ball into center field to score Alejandro Osuna and give Down East a 1-0 lead.

The Ballers will recoup from the loss and attempt to get back in the win column Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in the fourth of six matchups between Kannapolis and the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Noah Owen will get the start on the mound for Kannapolis in the Friday night primetime duel.

