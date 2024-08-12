Williams Earns Second Team All-IFL Honors

August 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Concluding the 2024 Indoor Football League regular season, Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams has been selected as Second Team All-IFL.

Williams earns Second Team selection after completing his rookie IFL season with 66 receptions, 840 yards, and 18 touchdowns through 14 games. Among receivers in the league, Williams ranked third in yards per game, averaging exactly 60 yards in each of his appearances.

In his breakout season, Wiliams also earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team at both wide receiver and kick returner.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.