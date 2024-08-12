Rui Earns First Team All-IFL Honors

August 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Concluding the 2024 Indoor Football League regular season, Barnstormers kicker Gabriel Rui has been selected as First Team All-IFL.

Rui earns First Team selection after completing the 16-game season with 20 field goals, ranking third in the league. Rui also completed 70 of 74 PATs, ranking second in the league. Along with being one of the best kickers in the league at field goals and PATs, Rui nailed the third most deuces in the league with a total of 12 on the season.

Throughout the season, Rui was named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week a total of three times in Week 8, 11, and 18.

This is the second time Rui has earned All-IFL honors, having been named to the All-IFL Second Team in 2023.

