Williams Makes his Mark on All-IFL Rookie Team

August 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Indoor Football League has awarded Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams two spots on the All-IFL Rookie team following the 2024 season, the league announced.

Quian Williams appears on the All-IFL Rookie team at both wide receiver and kick returner.

Williams joined the Iowa Barnstormers this season for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Williams began his career at Eastern Michigan University where he spent two seasons, collecting 76 receptions for 983 yards and eight touchdowns. He then transferred to the University of Buffalo for his last two seasons of play, appearing in 25 games and collecting 125 receptions for 1,578 yards and seven touchdowns. Following his successful collegiate career, Williams earned a spot at camp with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Despite being a rookie to the indoor game, the Iowa Barnstormers had high hopes for Williams who proved to be an offensive powerhouse this season. In 14 games of play, Williams led the Barnstormers with 66 receptions, 840 yards, and 18 touchdowns. Additionally, Williams made his mark as the top rookie kick returner this season, returning 54 total kick returns for 1,008 yards and two touchdowns and ranking second in the entire league in return yards.

During the season, Williams also earned league honors as the Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Additionally, Williams has been named to the All-IFL Second Team.

