Will Simpson Named California League Player of the Week

September 5, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Will Simpson was named the California Player of the Week for the week of August 28th-September 3rd Minor League Baseball announced earlier this morning. Simpson is now the second position player and the third overall to achieve the feat for the Ports this season.

Simpson had a strong week at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes going 14-26 (.538) with five doubles, one home run, and eight runs driven in with an absurd 1.401 OPS, including four three hit games.

The 17th round draft pick in this year's 2023 draft has catapulted so far in his short time in Stockton, displaying both his offensive and defensive capabilities and cemented himself as one of the pillar's in the Ports lineup since being called up on August 8th. Simpson currently exhibits a .337/.381/.920 slash line with three home runs and 15 RBIs through his first 23 games.

The former Husky joins Henry Bolte and Wander Guante as the Ports to claim the award this season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.