Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky Named California League Pitcher of the Month for August

September 5, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Month for August. This is Prosecky's second award in his first professional season. He won Pitcher of the Week honors from July 31-August 6.

Prosecky went 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts and did not allow a run in three of those outings. He permitted a total of three earned runs over 28.0 innings, while striking out a league-best 38 batters.

Prosecky held opponents to a .149 average and his three earned runs allowed were the fewest among pitchers in the league with 14.0 or more innings pitched.

Prosecky currently holds a 2.67 ERA, which is the best in the California League. Over his last eight starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA (43.2 IP, 27 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 BB, 55 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings and 11 of his last 12 starts (June 8-August 30). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is also tied for 10th in GrizzliesÊÂ¼ Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11.

Prosecky gives the 2023 Grizzlies their 10th California League award this season (Prosecky, twice, Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ryan Ritter, four times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

The Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a huge six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. For more information on how to secure your tickets for the series, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.