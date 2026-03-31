Top Rockies Prospects Headline Club's 25th Downtown Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies, proud Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2026 Opening Day roster ahead of the start of the California League season.

The Grizzlies will open the season on the road on Friday, April 3rd at 7:00 p.m. against the Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single A), before returning to Downtown Fresno for the home opener on Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05 p.m. against the Stockton Ports.

The 2026 roster features a strong mix of the Rockies Top Prospects and International signings including a more than a few familiar faces to Fresno, highlighting one of the most exciting young cores in Minor League Baseball as the club celebrates "25 Years Downtown" this season.

Leading the way is Ethan Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in the Rockies system and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 19-year-old infielder brings elite power potential and advanced offensive tools to Fresno after participating in the Spring Breakout Showcase as well as a reserve appearance for Team USA's exhibition against the Rockies during Spring Training.

Joining him is fellow Top 5 prospect Roldy Brito, an athletic switch-hitter capable of impacting the game in multiple ways, and infielder Wilder Dalis, a young, versatile talent with upside around infield.

The Rockies' 2nd Round Pick in 2025 will hit the mound in Fresno, right-hander JB Middleton (No. 7 Rockies prospect) headlines the pitching staff, bringing a high-upside arm to the Grizzlies rotation.

Pitching Staff (15)-The Grizzlies' pitching staff features several returners that include Marcos Herrera, a workhorse for Fresno in '25, as well as Yanzel Correa and Angel Jimenez who flashed moments of brilliance in stints at Chukchansi Park last season. Seth Clausen and Zach Harris each made their debuts in '25 while Austin Emener makes his way back after missing most of '24. A deep group of power arms and strike-throwers rounds out with newcomers Tyrelle Chadwick, Ethan Cole,, Dylan Crooks,, Jhon Medina, Izeah Muniz, Austin Newton, Brady Parker, and Derrick Smith.

Catchers (3)-Behind the plate, Matt Klein, who cameoed in August, and Zach Rogacki will handle catching duties, both bringing strong defensive profiles and developing offensive upside. Jack O'Dowd primarily played infield at Texas and West Virginia during his collegiate career and provides depth and versatility during his professional debut.

Infielders (4)-The infield is anchored by Holliday alongside Dalis while power hitting Tanner Thach returns to the Grizzlies after debuting in Fresno. Familiar face Luis Mendez makes his second consecutive opening day roster in Fresno.

Outfielders (4)-The outfield group includes returners Derek Bernard and Clayton Gray while 5th rounder Cam Nelson will make his professional debut in Fresno. Kyle Fossum is the only pure right-handed hitter on the Grizzlies entire opening day roster among the position players.

Utility (2)-Versatility is the calling card for the switch-hitting Brito who plays up the middle defensively. Cam Hassert joins the group after strong showings in Independent Baseball over the last few seasons.

Manager Cesar Galvez returns for his second season as manager while hitting coach Greg Jones also returns. Pitching Coach Geoff Brown joins the Rockies Organization in 2026.

Opening Day is Friday night in Visalia at 7:00pm while the Grizzlies home opener is Tuesday, April 7th at 7:05pm in Downtown Fresno.







California League Stories from March 30, 2026

Top Rockies Prospects Headline Club's 25th Downtown Season - Fresno Grizzlies

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