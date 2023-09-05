Tacos and Tequila Fest Concert Cancelled

Stockton, California - The Tacos and Tequila Fest Concert, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 9th, has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

We are working to refund all ticket buyers via your original method of payment.

Due to the high volume of refunds, we appreciate your patience with us as we work to get refunds issued in a timely manner. If you do not receive your refund by Friday, September 15th, please contact the Ports at 209-644-1900 or info@stocktonports.com.

The Ports would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this process. For information on the Ports and to stay up to date with the latest on the 2024 season ticket plans and more, follow us on all socials @stocktonports.

