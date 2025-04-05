Sports stats



NLL Colorado Mammoth

Will Malcom Hero HL vs. BUF

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video


It was a 3-Goal, 2-Assist night for Will Malcom as the Mammoth fall to the Bandits 15-10

Malcom Highlights

Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central