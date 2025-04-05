Will Malcom Hero HL vs. BUF

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a 3-Goal, 2-Assist night for Will Malcom as the Mammoth fall to the Bandits 15-10

Malcom Highlights

