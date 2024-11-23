Will LAFC and Seattle Give Us Another EPIC Match?
November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mlsplayoffs #lafc #seattlesoundersfc
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2024
- Sebastian Pelzer Named Chief Sporting Officer of FC Lugano - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC X Paisaboys Release Second Collab Collection Inspired by L.A. Mexican Heritage
- LAFC Hosts Seattle in Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, November 23
- Zelle and LAFC "Saves for the Community" Program Raises over $100,000 for Latinos for Education
- LAFC Hosts Seattle Sounders FC in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on November 23
- LAFC Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 1-0 Win Over Vancouver