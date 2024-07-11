Wilken's Two-Home Run Night Spoiled by Lookouts in Extra-Innings Loss for Shuckers

CHATTANOOGA, TN - In a back-and-forth game between the Biloxi Shuckers (40-42, 10-5) and the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-60, 4-11), an errant throw in the 10 th inning on a sacrifice bunt allowed the winning run to score from second in a 5-4 loss for the Shuckers at AT&T Field on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Brock Wilken tallied his first career multi-home run game and Shuckers' starter Shane Smith set a new career-high with six innings.

Wilken's first home run of the night gave Biloxi a first-inning lead with a solo shot over the scoreboard in left. The home run was his second of the week over the scoreboard, traveling 405 feet. The Lookouts, however, took their first lead of the night with two runs in the second, scoring on an RBI triple from Justice Thompson off the top of the wall in right and a wild pitch that later scored him from third, making it 2-1.

The Shuckers answered in the third with an RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez and retook the lead on a wild pitch in the fourth that allowed Adam Hall to score from third, making it 3-2. In the bottom of the inning, Ruben Ibarra gave the Lookouts the lead for the second time with a 416-foot, two-run home run to center, making it 4-3.

Wilken struck again in the fifth with a solo shot to left-center that tied the game at four. The home run marked his team-leading 12 th of the season and his second of the night.

On the mound for Biloxi, starter Shane Smith worked around the four runs to complete six innings on the mound for the first time in his career while setting a career-high with 92 pitches. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Kaleb Bowman worked two scoreless innings, and a scoreless inning from Craig Yoho in the ninth helped send the game to extras.

In the 10 th, Donovan Benoit and Jacob Heatherly combined to strike out the Shuckers in order, keeping the game tied. In the bottom of the inning, Miguel Hernandez placed a sacrifice bunt in front of home place, and a wild throw to first allowed placed runner Austin Hendrick to score, giving the Lookouts a 5-4 walk-off win. Heatherly (3-2) earned the win for Chattanooga while Craig Yoho (1-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

The series continues on Friday at AT&T Field with Jacob Misiorowski (2-3, 3.38) set to start for Biloxi against Kevin Abel (4-2, 3.67) for the Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

