Biscuits Shut Out In Loss To Smokies

July 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Patrick Wicklander on the mound

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Patrick Wicklander on the mound(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were shutout for the first time since May in a 4-0 loss to the Tennessee Smokies (50-33, 10-5) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tennessee scored three runs in the third for the early lead and rode a strong pitching performance from Connor Noland. The right-hander delivered seven scoreless innings.

Patrick Wicklander shined out the bullpen. The lefty matched a season high with 3 Ã¢..." innings and allowed one run. Gionti Turner helped him out with a spectacular leaping grab at the right-field wall in the fourth inning.

Alfredo Zarraga struck out a pair in two scoreless innings of relief.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Alex Troop is slated to start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.