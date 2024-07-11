Right-Handed Pitcher Jack Kochanowicz Promoted to Angels

July 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Los Angeles Angels have promoted right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz to the MLB roster from the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Kochanowicz will make his major league debut on Thursday as he gets the start against the Seattle Mariners.

The Angels No. 7 prospect made 16 starts with the Trash Pandas this season where he compiled a 5-6 record and a 4.55 ERA.

Seven of those starts were quality starts as Kochanowicz also tossed two complete games in his final three starts.

Kochanowicz is the only Trash Pandas pitcher in franchise history to throw multiple complete games with three in his Rocket City career.

The Philadelphia native ended his time in Rocket City on a high note as he won four of his final five starts.

Having made 16 starts for Rocket City in the 2023 season, Kochanowicz is third in team history in career starts (32) and innings pitched (161.1).

Kochanowicz will become the 30 th Trash Panda in team history to make his major league debut and second this season alongside right-handed pitcher Zac Kristofak.

The righty is the third Trash Pandas player to be sent straight to the Angels from Rocket City after right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce and infielder Kyren Paris.

