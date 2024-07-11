Hendrick Scores Winning Run in Extras

Lookouts' outfielder Austin Hendrick scored the winning run in extra innings on a sacrifice bunt to give the Lookouts the 5-4 win in the 10th inning. The win snapped the Shuckers 5-game winning streak.

In the first inning, Shuckers infielder Brock Wilken clubbed a solo home run to give them the 1-0 lead. In the second Lookouts catcher Mat Nelson singled and scored on a Justice Thompson triple. Miguel Hernandez drove him home to give the Lookouts the 2-1 advantage.

The back-and-forth affair continued as the away team tied it up and took the lead on a wild pitch. Trailing 3-2 Ruben Ibarra hit a pitch 110 MPH and over 400 feet with a man on to vault the Lookouts into the lead. In the fifth, Brock Wilken smacked his second home run to tie the game at four runs.

All tied up, the team's bullpens traded zeros. Braxton Roxby threw two scoreless innings and struck out three batters. Donovan Benoit also threw 2.1 scoreless innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam.

In extras, Austin Hendrick started the inning at second base and scored after a Craig Yoho throwing error on a Miguel Hernandez sacrifice bunt.

On Friday the Lookouts will transform once again into the Chattanooga Wreckers on Titans Night and Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field.

