De Avila Deals a Gem as M-Braves Blank Barons on Thursday

July 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Luis De Avila in action

PEARL, MS - For the second time in three games, the Mississippi Braves dealt a shutout against the Birmingham Barons, taking game three of the series 2-0 at Trustmark Park on Thursday night. Luis De Avila tossed the first 7.0 innings, matching his career high with 11 strikeouts, scattering five hits, and walking just one in the victory.

Snakebit with poor run support all season, De Avila (W, 2-9) needed just two runs to log his second win and ninth quality start this season. The lefty from Arenal, Colombia, has a 1.66 ERA over his last six starts, striking out 32 and walking just nine over 38.0 innings since June 2.

The M-Braves (7-8, 38-45) handed De Avila a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Cal Conley continued his hot series with a single, stole his fifth base in three games, and scored on a Cody Milligan RBI single.

Birmingham (5-10, 46-38) starter Johan Dominguez struck out nine over 7.0 innings of one-run ball with the game whizzing by through the seventh.

Jonathan Hughes picked up from De Avila and dealt a scoreless eighth inning. In the bottom of the inning, the M-Braves took advantage of back-to-back walks, and David Fletcher brought home Geraldo Quintero to add an insurance run and make it 2-0.

Anthony Vizcaya (S, 3) started the ninth by allowing a walk and single but got a crucial 6-4-3 double play and flew out to end the game.

The M-Braves pitching staff has 10 shutouts this season, the second-most in Double-A. Yolbert Sanchez was 1-for-3 on Thursday night and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Conley was 1-for-4 and has hit in all three games this week. With three more steals on Thursday night, the M-Braves became the first Double-A club to hit the 150 stolen base mark this season, now just nine away from the club record (159) set in 2007.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 3.60) starting for the M-Braves against LHP Garrett Schoenle (1-1, 2.21) for Birmingham. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

