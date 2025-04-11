Wilken Tallies 2nd Career Multi-Homer Game in Shuckers' Loss

BILOXI, MS - Brock Wilken lifted off for the first and second times in 2025 but late runs from the Columbus Clingstones (3-3) proved to be the difference in a 7-2 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (1-6) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. The multi-home run game was the second of Wilken's career, with both coming in Double-A with the Shuckers.

As with the previous three nights, both teams went scoreless through the first three innings. Shuckers' starter K.C. Hunt worked around leadoff hits in the first and second with a double play and three strikeouts to keep the Clingstones off the board. In the fourth, Brock Wilken tattooed a solo shot to left, off the bat at 110 MPH and traveling 413 feet, for his first home run of the season. The Clingstones responded in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Kobe Kato and a sacrifice fly from Carlos Rodriguez to take a 2-1 lead. They added on in the sixth when an error allowed Jason Delay to score from third on a single to center. The Clingstones extended the lead to 6-1 later in the inning with consecutive RBI plate appearances from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Kehawn Ogans and Kobe Kato.

Down 6-1, Wilken lifted off again to left, this time going 358 feet to left with his second blast of the night, a solo shot. The Clingstones responded with a solo shot from Jason Delay in the seventh, making it 7-2. In the ninth, the Shuckers got a perfect inning from Justin Yeager with two strikeouts. Hunt (0-2) took the loss despite allowing two runs with five strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Lucas Braun (1-0) earned the win while Landon Harper (1) earned the save after retiring the final 10 batters of the night in order.

The Shuckers return on Saturday with Nate Peterson (0-1, 3.00) slated to start against Ian Mejia (0-0, 9.00) at 6:05 p.m. The Biloxi King Cakes return as the Shuckers transform into the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty jerseys and caps. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a King Cakes Crossbody Bag presented by Conecuh Sausage. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

